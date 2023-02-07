Olynyk supplied 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to Dallas.

Olynyk scored double-digits for the first time since returning from injury, an indication that he is beginning to get some rhythm back in his game. He has played at least 28 minutes in two straight games and is well on the way to establishing himself as a 30-minute-per-night player once again. While the upside is not as high as it was to begin the season, Olynyk should be able to chug along as a solid top 120 player moving forward.