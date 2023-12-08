Olynyk (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Olynyk was initially deemed questionable for Friday's matchup, but he seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. He fully practiced Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from a two-game absence caused by his right shoulder strain. Over his four appearances before his absence, he averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 18.8 minutes per game.