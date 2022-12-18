Olynyk will attempt to return to Saturday's game against the Bucks after suffering a sprained left ankle, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Olynyk headed to the locker room earlier in the game but will try to re-enter the game after injuring his ankle. It is certainly an encouraging sign for fantasy managers, however, if he for some reason re-injures his ankle expect Walker Kessler or Rudy Gay to close out the contest in his place.