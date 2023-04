Olynyk will be rested against the Nuggets on Saturday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz will be very short on players Saturday, as they also ruled out Lauri Markkanen (hand), Walker Kessler (head), Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle). With Olynyk out, the Jazz could get another extended look at Luka Samanic who has been playing well.