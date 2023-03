Olynyk (illness) is available for Friday's game against Boston, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Olynyk didn't play Wednesday and was initially considered questionable for Friday, but he'll ultimately get the green light and will presumably take his usual spot in the starting lineup. Before his absence, Olynyk had appeared in 24 straight games and averaged 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists with 48/33/89 shooting splits during that stretch.