Olynyk has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Kings due to rest purposes, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Olynyk appeared in each of Utah's first four exhibition matchups but will sit out Thursday's preseason finale. However, he should be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Sacramento.
