Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz fear Olynyk will be "sidelined quite a bit" after aggravating his left ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to Memphis, per Sarah Todd of The Deseret News. However, until there's an official diagnosis, Utah will handle the talented big man's status game-by-game. His initial left ankle sprain sidelined him for four straight matchups in late December, which gives fantasy managers at least a rough estimate for a potential return timeline.