Jazz's Kendall Pollard: Signed by Jazz

Pollard was signed by the Jazz on Friday.

Pollard posted 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last year during his senior year at Dayton. It seems unlikely the Jazz will hold onto him during the regular season and he'll probably end up in the G-League.

