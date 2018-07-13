Jazz's Kendrick Ray: Draws start and records 10 points in win
Ray recorded 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes in Thursday's 75-70 Summer League playoff win over the Magic.
With rookie Grayson Allen riding the bench, the Jazz elected to start Ray at the point on Thursday. Despite committing five turnovers he performed reasonably well, shooting a respectable 41.7 percent. The undrafted guard from Kennesaw State hasn't seen much action the Summer League and seems headed for a spot on a G-League roster.
