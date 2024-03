Lofton and the Jazz agreed to a three-year, non-guaranteed contract Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Lofton has found a new home after stints with the Grizzlies and 76ers. Because the deal is non-guaranteed, the Jazz can get a risk-free look at Lofton. And given their position in the standings, as well as the amount of injuries on the roster, Lofton will almost certainly get an opportunity at some point down the stretch.