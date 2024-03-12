Utah recalled Lofton from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars in advance of Tuesday's game against Boston, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Lofton was assigned to Utah's G League affiliate earlier Tuesday, but he will officially be elevated to the Jazz' roster alongside fellow new addition Darius Bazley. That being said, Lofton played 30 minutes in Tuesday's G League victory over Wisconsin, so it would be a wild circumstance if he took the court Tuesday night against the Celtics. His next opportunity for an NBA debut with Utah comes Friday versus Atlanta.