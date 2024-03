Utah recalled Lofton from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars in advance of Tuesday's game against Boston, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Lofton was assigned to to the G League earlier Tuesday, but he will officially be elevated to the Jazz' roster alongside fellow new roster addition Darius Bazley. That being said, Lofton played 30 minutes in Tuesday's victory over the Wisconsin Herd, so the Jazz aren't likely to open up a rotation spot for him against the Celtics.