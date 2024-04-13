Lofton supplied 27 points (10-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 110-109 victory over the Clippers.

Lofton led all players in Friday's contest in scoring while shooting a perfect mark from the free-throw line and ending one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double. Loften set a season high in scoring, surpassing the 20-point mark for the first time this year. His rebound total matched a season high, while his eight dimes set a season-high total.