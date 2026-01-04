Love (rest) totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Warriors.

Love wasn't available for the Jazz's last three games after being listed as out for rest purposes, but he stepped into the starting five Saturday with Jusuf Nurkic (toe) sitting out. Though he delivered a well-rounded stat line for fantasy managers that streamed him in, Love's game-by-game playing-time outlook is likely to remain highly volatile and dependent on which players the Jazz have available. If Nurkic returns to action for Monday's game in Portland and the Jazz aren't missing any other key frontcourt contributors, Love would likely move to the bench, and he could be at risk of falling out of the rotation entirely.