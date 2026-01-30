This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Kevin Love: Iffy for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Love (rest) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Love sat out of Wednesday's matchup against Golden State due to rest, and the team isn't yet certain if he'll be made available for Friday. More clarity on his availability should surface closer to tipoff.