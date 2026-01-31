site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-kevin-love-iffy-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Kevin Love: Iffy for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Love (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Love has missed the past two games for Utah, but he remains day-to-day. Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is also questionable, meaning Kyle Filipowski may be asked to step up in a larger role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories