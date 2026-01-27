Love (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Love did not play in the Jazz's 147-116 loss to the Heat on Saturday due to a left knee contusion. It appears the veteran forward will return Tuesday, which would eat into the minutes of Kyle Filipowski and Kyle Anderson. Love has served in a limited role off the bench for the Jazz this season and is averaging 7.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 threes over 17.3 minutes per contest.