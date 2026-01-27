Jazz's Kevin Love: Likely to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Love (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Love did not play in the Jazz's 147-116 loss to the Heat on Saturday due to a left knee contusion. It appears the veteran forward will return Tuesday, which would eat into the minutes of Kyle Filipowski and Kyle Anderson. Love has served in a limited role off the bench for the Jazz this season and is averaging 7.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 threes over 17.3 minutes per contest.