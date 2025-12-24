Love is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Love will make his first start of the season due to the absences of both Lauri Markkanen (groin) and Jusuf Nurkic (rest) for Tuesday's contest. Love played a season-high 32 minutes during his last outing against the Magic on Saturday, when he finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.