Love (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Jazz's 140-133 overtime win over the Mavericks.

After pouring in a season-high 20 points in 20 minutes off the bench in the Jazz's previous game Friday against the Grizzlies, Love looked like a prime candidate to see his minutes pick up Monday, as Utah was without Jusuf Nurkic (rest) for the contest. Instead, Kyle Filipowski took Nurkic's spot in the starting five, and the Jazz went with Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Anderson as their main backup big men while Love was cut out of the rotation entirely. Like Love, Svi Mykhailiuk -- who had started each of the previous 24 games -- was dropped from the rotation Monday after previously holding a consistent role, and Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune suggests that the lineup changes could be indicative of a shift in the organization to prioritize the development of younger players. Even if Monday's game proves to be more of a one-off arrangement and he recaptures his previous role as the top backup center when Nurkic is back in action, Love is still unlikely to see enough minutes to make much of a fantasy impact.