Love ended with 12 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes in Wednesday's preseason loss to Houston.

The Jazz were missing several key members of their frontcourt, enabling Love to soak up substantial playing time in this exhibition contest. However, the veteran big man's presence on the team will likely be more pronounced as a mentor to Utah's young players as opposed to a regular contributor on the court in 2025-26.