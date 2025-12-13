Love notched 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's 130-126 victory over the Grizzlies.

Love posted his best scoring output of the season Friday, and this performance came out of nowhere since he had gone scoreless in 16 minutes during the loss to the Thunder on Dec. 7. Love has scored in double digits just five times this season, but his bench role limits his upside overall. He might be a decent fantasy option in specific matchups on deep leagues, but he doesn't play enough, nor does he produce enough, to warrant consideration in standard formats.