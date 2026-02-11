site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Kevin Love: Set to return Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Love (rest) will play Wednesday against the Kings.
Love received a night off Monday against Miami but will be available for Wednesday's matchup. The veteran is averaging 6.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine appearances since Jan. 3.
