The Heat traded Love and Kyle Anderson to the Jazz on Monday in a three-team deal that sent John Collins (ankle) to the Clippers and Norman Powell to the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Love obviously doesn't fit Utah's timeline, but the Jazz picked up a 2027 second-round pick from Los Angeles to entice them to flip Collins' expiring contract. With that said, it remains to be seen if Love will stick around in Utah. Love, who will be entering his age-37 season, made just 23 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists.