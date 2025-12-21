Love chipped in 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 128-127 overtime loss to the Magic.

Love turned in his best game of the season by a wide margin. Lauri Markkanen's (groin) absence required more frontcourt support, and an ineffective evening for Kyle Filipowski opened the door for the 37-year-old veteran. Love isn't dependable enough for fantasy purposes, and this total should be considered an outlier event.