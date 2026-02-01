Love (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Toronto.

Love and Jusuf Nurkic both sat out of Friday's loss against the Nets while battling illnesses, but it appears as though both big men will return Sunday after their injury statuses were upgraded. Love appeared in just seven of the Jazz's 16 games in January and finished the month having averaged 6.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 threes over 19.9 minutes per game.