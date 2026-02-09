site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Kevin Love: Will rest Monday
RotoWire Staff
Love will be rested Monday against the Heat.
Maintenance days have been par for the course for Love this season. With this news, Kyle Filipowski and John Konchar could see a slight uptick in minutes.
