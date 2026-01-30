site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Kevin Love: Won't play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Love (illness) will not play Friday against the Nets.
Love will join Jusuf Nurkic (illness) on the sidelines for this one. Love is sitting out for the second straight game, but he remains day-to-day with a chance to return Sunday against Toronto.
