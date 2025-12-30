site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Kevin Love: Won't play Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Love (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Love will be rested for a second straight game. Kyle Filipowski and Kyle Anderson should see the majority of the backup center minutes in Love's absence.
