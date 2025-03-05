Now Playing

George (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

George was a late addition to the injury report, and that's bad news for a Utah roster that is already going to be extremely shorthanded Wednesday. If George ends up sitting out, guys like Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk could end up soaking up some additional minutes in the backcourt.

