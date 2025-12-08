George logged eight points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 131-101 loss to the Thunder.

Save for George's scoreless outing at the end of November, when he was battling an illness, this was the third-year guard's only single-digit scoring outing this season. He's still in the midst of a breakout campaign, but the dynamic guard is shooting only 37.5 percent from the field over his past five appearances.