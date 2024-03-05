George (illness) will play Monday versus Washington.
The severity of George's ailment was unclear, but he is set to suit up for his 32nd consecutive contest Monday. He joins a healthy Utah backcourt, although the Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (quad) on Monday. George is averaging 15.9 points per game in contests without Markkanen this season.
