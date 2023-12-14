The Jazz announced Thursday that an MRI revealed George avoided significant damage to his left foot during Wednesday's game versus the Knicks and will be re-evaluated after the team's two-game road trip, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George is listed as out with left foot soreness and will miss Thursday's matchup with Portland and Saturday's contest against Sacramento. Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and Kris Dunn are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. George's next chance to suit up will be Monday's game against Brooklyn.