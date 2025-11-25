George notched 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 134-117 loss to the Warriors.

The third-year guard led the Jazz in scoring on the night while scoring at least 20 points for a fifth straight game. Over that surge, George is averaging 28.4 points, 7.4 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.8 steals while shooting an eye-popping 49.0 percent from the floor -- a massive improvement for a player who couldn't break 40 percent in either of his first two seasons in the NBA.