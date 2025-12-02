George chipped in 28 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 133-125 win over the Rockets.

George responded in a big way after failing to score Sunday in the first game of the back-to-back set against the Rockets. He had his shot working the from the field while getting to the charity stripe with ease. The 22-year-old was just as effective as a facilitator, leading the Jazz with eight dimes. Sunday's goose egg appears to be just a small blip on the radar for George, who has put up 27 or more points in four of his last five matchups.