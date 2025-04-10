Now Playing

George will start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

George will fill in for Isaiah Collier (hamstring) at the starting point guard slot, marking the second-year guard's first start since Jan. 22. In 32 starts this season, George has averaged 16.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 31.5 minutes.

