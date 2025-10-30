George finished Wednesday's 136-134 loss to the Trail Blazers with 29 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 15-15 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

The third-year point guard has the best game of his career at the free-throw line, as the 15 attempts and makes were both personal bests. George has topped 25 points in back-to-back contests and has yet to dish fewer than eight assists in a game, averaging 22.3 points, 9.3 dimes, 2.8 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals on the young season, and there could be even better production on the way -- he's shooting just 22.2 percent (6-for-27) from three-point range, well below last season's 34.3 percent mark.