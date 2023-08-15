George (ankle) was cleared to resume on-court activities Tuesday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George sprained his right ankle during Summer League, but as expected, he'll be good to go for training camp at the end of September. Across six total appearances during Summer League (three in Salt Lake City and three in Las Vegas), the rookie first-round pick averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.4 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep.