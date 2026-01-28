George (rest) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

The Jazz elected to give George the night off during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers. The third-year guard is rolling for fantasy managers, averaging 27.3 points, 5.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.8 minutes per contest in his last eight games. Isaiah Collier figures to hit the bench Wednesday.