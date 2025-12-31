George (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

George popped up on the injury report due to an illness, but he has been cleared to play in Tuesday's interconference clash. The third-year pro has been playing well of late, scoring 20-plus points in each of his last eight outings while averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 threes and 1.3 steals over 36.8 minutes per game over that span.