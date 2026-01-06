George ended with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 137-117 loss to Portland.

George added 15 points to an anemic Utah performance as the team's fortunes continue to sink. Despite the team's struggles, George has been a beacon of production in the backcourt, and although a recent illness decreased his totals somewhat, his 24.3 point-per-game average is on pace to crush his previous seasonal numbers. His current average of 6.8 assists is also set to be his best average in the category over his three-year pro career.