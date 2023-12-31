George totaled 21 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 victory over the Heat.

George finished as Utah's second-leading scorer Saturday, notching just one fewer point than Collin Sexton. Whereas Sexton posted most of his production in the first half, George was particularly effective in the fourth quarter, when he scored 12 points, half of which came on a pair of late three-pointers that helped the Jazz hang onto a narrow lead. This was the point guard's third game since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for six straight contests. He's been a reserve since his return, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 triples over the trio of games.