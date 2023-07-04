George had 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's Summer League game against the Thunder.

George drilled 43.8 percent of his tries from the field and showcased his quick hands by recording a team-high three steals. The Baylor product should have plenty of chances to carve out a role for himself off the bench, and he figures to battle with Ochai Agbaji, Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker for playing time once the regular season nears.