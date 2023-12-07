George notched seven points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 147-97 loss to the Mavericks.

While George matched his season-high mark of 11 assists during Wednesday's blowout loss, he was inefficient from the floor and fell short of the first double-double of his career. The rookie has now posted 11 assists on three occasions to begin the regular season, but he's shot just 17.1 percent from the floor over those three appearances. While these performances have helped him establish a solid fantasy floor since joining the starting lineup, he'll be able to generate more upside if he can put things together more consistently.