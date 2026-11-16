George provided 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 loss to San Antonio.

George struggled with efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. However, he still finished as one of four Jazz players to score in double figures while pacing the team in assists. The 23-year-old has dished out at least seven dimes in six straight games, averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 35.2 minutes per game over that period.