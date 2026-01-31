default-cbs-image
George exited Friday's 109-99 loss to the Nets with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter due to a left ankle sprain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter and immediately hopped to the locker room. On a positive note, head coach Will Hardy said postgame that George's X-rays came back negative, per Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City. He finished with 26 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block across 32 minutes. The 22-year-old point guard's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Raptors. If he's forced to miss time, Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton are candidates for increased minutes.

