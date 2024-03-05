George won't return to Monday's game against Washington due to an illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He finished with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and one assist in six minutes.

George was cleared to play after being listed as questionable heading into Monday, but he exited in the first quarter and the Jazz promptly decided to shut him down for the rest of the night. Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker will likely cover most of the minutes at point guard for the remainder of Monday's contest.