Jazz's Keyonte George: Double-double vs. Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George tallied 29 points (8-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds over 31 minutes during the Jazz's 123-110 win over the Nets on Thursday.
George made his impact felt in the second half, scoring 18 points while adding eight dimes to help propel the Jazz to their third win in four games. It was his third double-double of the season and his first since Oct. 27 against the Suns. Over his last 10 outings, George has averaged 24.9 points, 7.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 threes and 1.1 steals over 34.7 minutes per game.
