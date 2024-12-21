George (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nets.
George was initially added to the team's injury report as questionable due to an ankle sprain, and this update indicates he isn't on track to suit up Saturday. Isaiah Collier and Patty Mills would be candidates to start at point guard assuming George is officially ruled out closer to tipoff.
