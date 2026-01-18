Jazz's Keyonte George: Drops 29 points in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George tallied 29 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, two steals, one rebound and one assist across 37 minutes in Saturday's 138-120 loss to the Mavericks.
With Lauri Markkanen (illness) sidelined for a third straight game, George led the charge for Utah, albeit in a losing effort. The third-year point guard knocked down a team-best four three-pointers en route to a game-high 29 points. He has reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last four games and in five of his nine appearances this month. Additionally, George led the first unit in assists and has also dished out at least six dimes in three of his last four outings.
