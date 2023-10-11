George tallied 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 preseason loss to the Clippers.

George was one of Utah's three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. In Tuesday's preseason outing, the rookie guard showed his ability to be a primary ball-handler off the bench. However, George isn't expected to receive extended playing time to start the regular season.